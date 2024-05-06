Water scarcity is fuelling conflicts — but we can turn the tide

Fifteen million Kenyans, nearly a third of the population, lack access to safe drinking water, Water.org recently reported. The report further terms water scarcity as a major contributor to conflict across Africa, jeopardising not just lives but regional stability.

Kenya's story is emblematic of the water woes plaguing Africa. The causes of water scarcity on the continet are multifaceted, with climate change undoubtedly playing a significant role. The continent, despite vast stretches of land, is naturally arid. Erratic rainfall patterns, coupled with rising temperatures, are exacerbating droughts at an accelerated rate. This, combined with a booming population, creates a situation where demand for this precious resource far outstrips supply.

Water shortage triggers go beyond nature's whims. The human hand is evident in decades of poor water management practices. Deforestation around water sources disrupts natural filtration systems, leading to contaminated water supplies. Leaky and outdated infrastructure further compounds the issue, with a significant amount of treated water lost before it reaches homes. Heavy urbanisation witnessed in the past decade has worsened the situation.

The consequences of water scarcity are far-reaching. Farmers, already struggling with unpredictable weather patterns, see their crops wither and die. Desperate villagers sometimes resort to using polluted water, putting themselves at risk of waterborne diseases. Water scarcity has been known to ignite conflict.

As competition for this life-giving resource intensifies, tensions rise between communities, farmers and countries. Desperate farmers, whose livelihoods depend on a failing river, often clash with herders whose cattle need the same dwindling resource.

Both parties might resort to desperate measures like encroaching on neighbouring land or even violence to secure their share of water. What starts as a disagreement over access to a watering hole can escalate into violence, sometimes displacing families. This grim scenario is a reality for many parts of Africa, where water scarcity is a growing threat. The historical tensions between countries sharing rivers like the Nile highlight how water disputes can become geopolitical flashpoints. It becomes a fight for basic human rights, peace and stability.

Luckily, solutions exist in workable water practices that require a shift in mindset. Investing in rainwater harvesting systems and promoting water-efficient irrigation techniques can help communities make the most of every drop. Reforestation efforts around water sources can improve water quality and regulate streamflow.

Governments must prioritise investing in proper infrastructure to prevent conflict and promote cooperation over water resources. Upgrading leaky pipes and canals can significantly reduce water loss, ensuring a more equitable distribution. Building dams and reservoirs to store excess water during wet seasons will provide a buffer during dry periods.

Implementing rainwater harvesting systems at a community level will empower villages to manage their water resources, reducing dependence on unpredictable rivers or distant sources. Still, the fight for water security requires more than just infrastructure. Fostering dialogue and cooperation between communities over water rights is crucial. Empowering women, who often bear the brunt of water collection woes, to participate in water management decisions, is vital.