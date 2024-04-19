Unpacking Global Methane Pledge to pastoralist communities

At least 70 per cent of agricultural gas emissions in Africa come from the livestock sector which will be heavily impacted by the Methane pact

Since December 2, 2023, the ongoing COP28 has seen a slew of Green Fund and renewable energy sources announcements designed to decarbonise the energy sector.

Among those statements made by the COP28 presidency is the latest commitment by EU members to the methane pledge pact.

At least 50 oil companies, which constitute nearly half the overall production cohort, pledged to attain the near-zero methane emissions and reduce the spikes by 2030.

COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber announced on Saturday about the major oil-producing companies such as Saudi Aramco, Brazil-based Petrobras and Angola-based Sonangol, Total Energies, Shell, and BP commitments to the methane emission pledges.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, which are some of the major emitters, joined the Global Methane Pledge already boasting 150 countries of their own volition, willing to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

One of the negotiators at COP28 who asked for anonymity, explained that joining the methane emission pact could have serious ramifications for the African pastoralist communities whose chief mainstay is livestock production.

“Joining the methane emission pact by African nations will imply a complete paradigm shift from the current production of large herds by the pastoralist communities to a few healthy herds,” he observed.

The demand for meat in low-income nations is expected to increase to 107 million tonnes while that of milk will grow to 5.5 million tonnes by 2050.

At least 70 per cent of agricultural green gas emissions in Africa comes from the livestock sector which is mainly enteric methane emissions.

The pacts also entail the reduction of beef consumption, which might prove to be a hurdle for many pastoralist communities and Africans.

Despite the COP28 methane emission pledge directly targeting non-fashionable livestock husbandry, Africa should be ready for it as the pledge also covered the sector.

He explained that the livestock sector contributes to 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, driving further climate change. Now consider that the livestock sector in sub-Sahara Africa alone contributes to 3 percent of global warming.

On Saturday the European negotiators reached a deal to reduce methane emissions from the energy industry across the 27-member bloc.

The agreement spelt strict rules for reporting stating that by 2027, the agreement will expand to oil and gas exporters outside the bloc too.

A good number of world leaders, philanthropists, and the private sector pledged to mobilize $1 billion to support countries to tackle the methane emission menace.

The pledge was backed by Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Barbados with China and India only signaling to support it.

Case study of Marsabit:

In Marsabit County, the poorest are bearing the brunt of climate change – poverty, resource-based conflicts, hunger, gender inequality, and scarce resources.

Yeirat Loina, 65, is one of the faces of this struggle as he recalls losing his entire herd of livestock to the ongoing drought.

“When we owned large animal herds, we would freely cross the border into Ethiopia to use our livestock as a medium of exchange for whatever we wanted, such as foodstuff. Now that they all perished we hopelessly stare death in the face,” Mr Loina said.

Two years ago, he was one of the richest pastoralists in the area and would engage with the neighboring Ethiopians in barter trade to get whatever merchandise he wanted.

A herder dumps a dead goat onto a pile of carcasses in Illeret, Marsabit County. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

A similar fate befell Janle Herogalie who lost over 200 livestock to drought and was reduced to being a beggar.

Both senior blame the livestock wipeout on the rise in Lake Turkana water levels that subsequently submerged all surrounding grazing land, and resulted in death of all cattle in Ileret ward.

All they are left with is empty cattle, sheep, goats, and camel enclosures after the entire stocks were wiped out.

They perhaps might not be aware of the climate change impacts, but one thing they strongly suspect is that times have changed drastically. They embody the kind of frustration most pastoralists in Northern Kenya are grappling with.

Due to the escalation of climate change impacts pastoralists in the region have lost unprecedented huge numbers of livestock to droughts, flash floods, and rising lakewater levels thus necessitating a monumental shift.

Smart husbandry and destocking

A recent report by KALRO established that cattle numbers were on the decline in Northern Kenya, and especially Marsabit County.

The 2015 livestock census indicated that Marsabit had 424,603 cattle, 1,143,480 goats, 960,004 sheep, 203,320 camels, 63,861 donkeys, and 50,690 chickens.

The number of cattle has since drastically declined to about 250,000 following their deaths and sales in exchange for the hardier camels by herders.

The camel population currently stands at over 250,000 in Marsabit and their value is becoming increasingly acknowledged by pastoralist communities, policymakers, and researchers since climate variability has become a big challenge.

The 2021 to 2022 biting drought and famine saw more than 224,000 livestock (mostly cattle, sheep, and goats) succumb according to the KALRO survey of March 2022.

As the best bet option to reduce poverty and food insecurity in the arid areas where livestock is the mainstay of livelihoods, nutrition experts are calling for climate-smart practices in animal husbandry.

Diversity of the herds ensures risk distribution. For instance, smaller stock - goats and sheep - have high fecundity and hardiness to drought, making them suitable for post-drought reconstitution strategies.

Since cattle are only grazers depending entirely on grass, they are largely affected by the droughts. This situation left many pastoralists poor and, as a result, became dependent on relief food.

The Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) on its part has been on the forefront of calling on the livestock farmers in the eight-member states to adopt sustainable livestock production to help mitigate global greenhouse emissions and to improve global food security.

IGAD proposed the use of adaptation and mitigation measures tailored to the location and livestock production system in use and policies that support and facilitate the implementation of climate change adaptation and mitigation measures.

During an interview with the Nation, the Igad climate change mitigation expert Philip Omondi Africa is blamed globally for keeping several livestock that hugely contribute to global greenhouse emissions.

“In Africa, we do not have big industries like in Europe and other Western countries, however, we are blamed for keeping so many animals that produce methane gas, especially from their waste, and that, once animals are slaughtered, a lot of methane is released into space, “Mr Omondi said.

He added that methane lingers longer in space as compared to carbon dioxide thus making unproductive livestock husbandry lethal with regards to greenhouse gas emissions.

He spoke at an IGAD Cluster II Climate Outlook Forum that brought together participants from different member states in Ethiopia.

He hinted that the sub-Saharan Africa livestock sector alone was responsible for 3 percent of greenhouse emissions globally, which he warned should not be downplayed.

Mr Omondi appealed for good animal husbandry by adopting sustainable and efficient livestock production systems.

The expert recommended destocking and rearing only healthy but fewer livestock to be the way forward towards mitigating global warming within the member states.

His statements were reiterated by the IGAD Climate Change Mitigation Expert Abebe Tadege who explained that the livestock sector is responsible for global warming through methane gas emissions during digestion, enteric fermentation, and manure management.

He appealed for the use of technology in livestock husbandry through feed and manure management through aerobic digesters, which easily capture methane and convert it into clean energy as the surest bet on how to mitigate methane gas emission.

He added that livestock destocking must be considered mandatory in the future to ensure global food security and climate change mitigation.

Moyale indigenous weather forecast expert Galmah Didah also added his voice to the clarion call on the need for pastoralist communities in Northern Kenya to begin destocking to help mitigate climate change impacts.