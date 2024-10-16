Unmasking menopause treatment scams

As conversations about menopause grow louder, many women are being misled about the natural biological process.

Jane*, now in her fifties, recalls how she was advised to eat whole grain cereals daily at the onset of her menopause, to counteract the symptoms. The cereals, she was told, would help stabilise her hormones and reduce the hot flashes. But after weeks of commitment, the resident of Nairobi felt no difference—just the same old flashes of heat and exhaustion.

Mary* was convinced that eating raw cabbage would calm her heart palpitations, a common symptom during menopause. Disgusted by the taste but desperate for relief, Mary, a retired teacher who lives in Gilgil, Nakuru County, stuck with it, only to find the palpitations still persisted.

Joan Nyambura, a 52-year-old Nairobi resident, narrates how she spent months and a substantial amount of money on herbal supplements that promised to alleviate her hot flashes and boost her energy levels. When nothing worked, she realised she had been misled by aggressive marketing. “I was willing to try anything,” she says, echoing the sentiments of many women who feel lost in a sea of misleading products.

These experiences are all too familiar for many women navigating menopause. As this natural phase becomes more widely discussed, it has also become more commercialised, opening the door for companies to profit from women’s vulnerabilities. While the conversation is important and long overdue, the exploitation and misinformation that often accompany it can be harmful to women's well-being.



According to an article published by Nutra Ingredients Asia, between 2018 and 2022, there was an average annual growth of 19 per cent in supplements launched globally with ‘menopause’ in the product descriptions, and in 2022, the supplements segment dominated the menopause market, accounting for over 95 per cent revenue share.

Studies by the National Centre for Complimentary and Integrative Health show that by 2025, an estimated one billion women will experience perimenopause—the transition into menopau globallyse that can last seven to 14 years. As hormonal shifts occur, women experience symptoms like hot flashes, weight gain, insomnia and heart palpitations. This wide array of symptoms leads many women to seek relief from products and supplements. The demand has created a booming menopause industry expected to hit $600 billion globally by 2025 according to data by the Global Wellness Summit.

While this may seem like progress for a once-stigmatised topic, many products marketed to menopausal women are either ineffective or outright scams. Entrepreneurs are creating niche products—from menopause-friendly skincare to herbal supplements—capitalising on women’s anxieties about their changing bodies.

For example, menopause-branded clothing designed to "cool you down" during hot flashes often comes with hefty price tags but lacks scientific evidence. Similarly, beauty companies produce creams claiming to reverse hormone-induced skin changes like dryness and wrinkles. While moisturising is helpful, there’s no miracle product that will stop the hormonal changes brought on by menopause.

Dr Grace Kanyi, an obstetrician and gynecologist based in Meru County, emphasises the dangers of these predatory practices. "There’s no magic food or supplement that will completely erase the symptoms of menopause," she says. “Women are vulnerable during this phase and are often targeted by misleading marketing that promises quick fixes. Menopause is a natural stage of life, and it should be approached with care, respect, and accurate knowledge.”

She notes that in many cases, women are told that herbal supplements or specific diets will balance their hormones or cure hot flashes. Dr Kanyi warns that many of these products are unregulated and lack scientific backing.

“While alternative therapies are heavily marketed, one of the most effective treatments—hormone therapy (HT)—is often misunderstood. HT can alleviate severe symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings and sleep disturbances by replenishing the body’s hormones. Yet, many women avoid it due to outdated safety concerns. Menopause is a natural phase of life, and evidence-based treatments can help,” says Dr Kanyi.

Hormone therapy, combined with lifestyle changes like regular exercise, good sleep hygiene, and stress management, enables women to manage menopause more effectively, she adds.

To combat misinformation, Dr Kanyi urges women to seek individualised care and professional guidance. "Each woman is different, and the key to managing menopause is developing a comprehensive wellness plan that addresses her specific symptoms," she explains. Routine health checks like blood pressure, BMI, and lipid profiles are also crucial to monitor heart health, as cardiovascular disease becomes a higher risk during this phase.

The gynecologist notes that ultimately, menopause shouldn’t be a time of confusion and exploitation. “It should be a time where women feel empowered to seek reliable information and care rather than rely on unproven and often expensive scams.”

This year’s World Menopause Day, which is being marked today, presents an excellent opportunity to focus on evidence-based care, especially because this year’s theme is "Menopause Hormone Therapy." As Dr Kanyi notes, hormone therapy can be a game-changer for many women when used appropriately. However, misinformation surrounding hormone therapy, including fears of cancer and other risks, often leads women to reject it in favour of unregulated treatments that don’t deliver results.

“Women need more education about hormone therapy and the safety it offers when managed by healthcare professionals,” says Dr Kanyi. While it’s not for everyone, she affirms that it is a well-researched and reliable option for women facing severe symptoms.

Despite this, some companies promote unregulated hormone creams or “natural” hormone replacements that claim to be safer alternatives to prescription therapies. These products often contain inconsistent hormone levels, which can increase the risk of adverse effects.

“The financial burden of these false treatments is significant. Many women spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on products offering little more than false hope. For instance, herbal supplements that promise to alleviate hot flashes or restore hormonal balance are often expensive, and there’s no strong clinical evidence supporting their efficacy,” Dr Jen Gunter, a Canadian-American gynecologist, notes in her book, The Menopause Manifesto.

The emotional toll of repeated deception compounds the physical challenges women already face. Many grapple with changes in identity, body image and productivity, making them particularly vulnerable to quick-fix promises.

With so much misinformation circulating, Dr Kanyi stresses the importance of individualised care. “A tailored health plan should consider a woman’s medical history, lifestyle and risk factors.” Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, stress management, and good sleep habits are also key. While these won’t eliminate symptoms entirely, they greatly improve well-being during menopause.

Dr Kanyi believes that the future of menopause care lies in empowering women to demand better—better information, better care and better treatment options.