Ugandan wins global award for efforts to stop fossil fuel expansion

Ugandan climate activist Hamira Kobusingye (above) is the 18th winner of the Bremen Solidarity Prize for her commitment to global climate justice and the quest to stop fossil fuel expansion in Uganda.

Ms Kobusingye’s efforts towards empowering local women in Uganda and helping them set up projects in weaving and farming were also lauded.

The international award, presented in Bremen, Germany every two years, was given by the regional government of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen.

“This city has been awarding the ‘Bremen Solidarity Award’ since 1988 to people working in human rights, freedom, democracy, racism and the consequence of colonialism,” officials highlighted.

“This award focuses on sensitising and encouraging action against the injustice faced by people all around the globe and is presented every two years to people campaigning in these fields with a sum of 10,000 Euros. The first laureates of the award were the South African President Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie,” they explained.

Ms Kobusingye said she was grateful that her work was being rewarded. “I am sure that this inspires so many young people, especially in Africa, to stand for something. Hopefully, when our energy and resources are joined towards holding leaders and corporations accountable, we shall pave the way for a better world for all,” the climate justice activist said.

“Demanding climate justice, racial justice, gender justice plus justifiable climate action is the way to go. As we address the climate crisis, we must acknowledge that true solutions require more than mere tokenism,” the activist said during the award ceremony.

According to Ms Kobusingye, more needs to be done.

“We need tailored strategies that empower communities and individuals to lead sustainable, self-determined lives because these communities have been adapting to the impacts of a crisis they know nothing about and are vulnerable to loss and damage. We must reject the notion that some lives matter less than others, and we must confront the harsh realities of displacement, eroded cultures, and environmental degradation caused by unchecked polluters,” she said.

Ms Kobusingye cautioned that fossil fuel expansion puts all sustainable development goals (SDGs) at risk.

“The science is clear – the planet is far from meeting its climate goals. This undermines global efforts to tackle hunger, poverty and ill-health, improve access to clean water and energy and many other aspects of sustainable development, according to a new multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization.”

According to the United in Science Report 2023, Only 15 per cent of SDGs are on track, which makes a systematic examination of the impact of climate change and extreme weather on the goals.

This illustrates how weather, climate and water-related sciences can advance aims such as food and water security, clean energy, better health, sustainable oceans and resilient cities.

According to Ms Kobusingye, the need for science and solutions is more urgent than ever. “Rising global temperatures have been accompanied by more extreme weather. The chance of the annual mean global near-surface temperature temporarily exceeding 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels for at least one of the next five years is 66 per cent, increasing with time.

So far, there has been minimal progress in reducing the emissions gap for 2030 – the gap between the emissions reductions promised by countries and the emissions reductions needed to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement,” she reminded

She noted that fossil fuel CO2 emissions increased one per cent globally in 2022 compared to 2021, and preliminary estimates from January-June 2023 show a further 0.3 per cent rise. “We need to get on track to meet the Paris Agreement goals of limiting warming to well below 2°C,” Ms Kobusingye said.