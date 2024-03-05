Toothache causes and how to treat the pain

If you have experienced a toothache, then you know how excruciating that pain can be. It might rob you of your sleep and peace until the pain goes away. A toothache is pain in and around your teeth and jaw and it can sometimes be accompanied by fever.

Toothaches normally manifest as a sharp on and off or constant pain, which can last for a few hours or even for days. The pain can be mild or extreme depending on the cause of the ache, and it can also be aggravated by hot or cold food or drinks.

Causes of toothaches

One of the minor causes is having food dislodged in between the teeth, causing a mild pressure that can be a bit painful and uncomfortable. In serious cases, a toothache can be caused by a cavity that led to tooth decay, having a fractured tooth, damaged fillings, or a bacterial infection leading to an abscess — a collection of pus at the end of a tooth or in the gums or in the bone that holds the teeth in place.

Unlike a toothache caused by pressure from food being stuck between the teeth, pain from a tooth decay or an abscess is caused by inflammation in the innermost layer of the tooth, which is made up of sensitive nerves and blood vessels.

Treatment

Treatment of a toothache depends on the cause. The best action to take when having a toothache is to visit a dentist, who will examine and sometimes conduct an x-ray to discover the root of the problem.

If a toothache is caused by food dislodged between the teeth, removing the stuck food will relieve the pressure, therefore getting rid of the pain and discomfort. This can be done through flossing, which helps in removing food that is lodged too deep. Flossing and brushing regularly helps in preventing the development of plaque, which can cause serious teeth problems. A toothache caused by deeper factors such as cavities and infections require you to visit a dentist who will advise on how to get rid of it. At times a toothache may require total extraction of the tooth, filling the hole in the tooth, or a root canal therapy.

To relieve the pain before you go to a dentist, you can do a simple warm salt-water rinse. If the pain is extreme, you can take painkillers such as paracetamol. However, you should note that these only deal with the pain temporarily. It is important to visit a dentist who will help you figure out the cause of the ache and how to permanently cure it.

Prevention

Always maintain continuous good oral hygiene practices. .To prevent experiencing a toothache, brush your teeth at least two times a day or after every meal. You should also floss regularly to remove plaque and any stuck food. Avoid rinsing your mouth immediately after brushing as it will wash away the concentrated fluoride in the remaining toothpaste. Rinsing immediately washes away the fluoride before it can fully benefit our teeth.

Avoid taking lots of sugary foods or drinks that encourage the growth of bacteria in plaque and may lead to decay that can result in an abscess. The most important preventive measure is to have regular check-ups with your dentist, who will deal with any arising problem before it escalates.

Dr Azeema is a consultant dental surgeon at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi