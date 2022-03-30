Safe diet options for gout patients

If you are one of the millions of people around the world who suffer from gout, then you know how painful and debilitating this condition can be.

Gout is a type of arthritis caused by high uric acid levels in the blood. Uric acid is a waste product that is created when the body breaks down purines. Unfortunately, purines are found in many foods, so it can be difficult to avoid them.

Gout patients experience stiffness, intense joint pain, swelling, and redness. The symptoms can come on suddenly and can last for days or weeks.

Certain foods trigger gout symptoms by increasing the levels of uric acid in the blood. These foods include

Alcohol

Organ meats

Anchovies

Mackerel

Sardines

Shellfish

Yeast products

Foods that are high in fructose such as ice cream, and fast foods.

If you suffer from gout, there are several things you can do to improve your symptoms

Rest and elevate the affected joint

Apply ice to the joint for 20 minutes at a time

Take over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or aspirin

Talk to your doctor about the prescription medication

Preventing gout

There are also things that you can do to prevent gout from occurring.

Limit your intake of alcohol

Avoid eating foods that are high in purines

Maintain a healthy weight

Drink plenty of water and other fluids

Diagnosing and treating gout

Blood test- to measure the level of uric acid

Joint fluid test- to check for urate crystals

X-ray- to rule out other causes of joint pain

Once the gout is diagnosed, the treatment will focus on two main goals. The first goal is to relieve pain and swelling of the joints. The second goal is to lower the level of uric acid in the blood, therefore preventing gout complications.

Gout treatment medications

Corticosteroids

Colchicine

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

These medications work to prevent inflammation and pain.

Medications to lower uric acid levels

In order to prevent gout attacks, lower uric acid levels in the blood. This can be done with medications such as:

Allopurinol

Febuxostat

These medications must be prescribed by a doctor.

In addition to drugs, diet and lifestyle changes can prevent gout attacks.

Foods that are low in purines can help reduce uric acid levels in the blood and prevent gout attacks.