Mental Health: Best workouts for depression

Strength training can aid in relieving symptoms of depression.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • For people with depression and similar health conditions, exercise has substantial mental health benefits.
  • If you exercise often but depression or anxiety symptoms still hamper your daily living, see your doctor or mental health professional.
  • Exercise and physical activity are great ways to ease symptoms of depression and anxiety, but they are not a substitute for your therapy or medications.

Depression is a mental health disorder characterised by persistent gloomy moods and/or loss of interest in things. Being depressed can leave you feeling low in energy and deterred. Research has shown regular exercise can reduce or prevent symptoms of depression. In addition, working prevents health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and arthritis.

