Hepatitis E: Causes, prevention and treatment

Hepatitis E (HEV) is the last in the group of five Hepatitis viruses that affect the liver. It is commonly described as an inflammation of the liver primarily caused by the Hepatitis E virus. This virus has been an emerging cause of viral hepatitis that is mainly transmitted through the fecal-oral route. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are an estimated 20 million Hepatitis E infections worldwide every year. Out of these infections, an estimated 3.3 million cases are recorded as being symptomatic cases of Hepatitis E. As of 2015, the WHO estimated that there were up to 44 000 deaths annually worldwide. These incidents of death from hepatitis E accounted for 3.3 percent of the mortality due to viral hepatitis.

Hepatitis E is more common in Kenya than Hepatitis D which is rare in the East African region. Research conducted by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information singles out Kenya’s informal settlement areas as high-risk areas for Hepatitis E. “Residents of [areas such as] Kibera area in Nairobi are at risk for fecal-orally transmitted infections including Hepatitis E,” the report said.

According to the WHO, the Hepatitis E virus is excreted through the stool of someone who has been infected. It is then mainly transmitted through the drinking of contaminated water. As such, the virus makes its way into the body through the intestines. This is what makes it more common in low and middle-income countries because they are prone to have problems with housing and sanitation. Areas such as Kibera or Mathare slums will be more densely populated, have poor access to clean water, and have higher open deposits of sewerage and human waste than areas such as Kileleshwa or Kilimani. “In areas with limited access to essential water, sanitation, hygiene and health services, the disease occurs both as outbreaks and as sporadic cases,” the WHO states. “The outbreaks usually follow periods of faecal contamination of drinking water supplies and may affect several hundred to several thousand persons. However, in areas with better sanitation and water supply, hepatitis E infection is infrequent, with only occasional sporadic cases.”

The symptoms

Although the mode of transmission for this virus varies, symptoms a patient will exhibit will be similar to those of other Hepatitis viruses, with only mild variations. These symptoms will include fever, reduced appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, itching, joint pain, skin rash, jaundice, dark urine, pale stool, and enlarged liver. Fever, reduced appetite, nausea, and vomiting will be the initial symptoms a patient will exhibit and they will last for just a few days. The other symptoms, including a slightly enlarged and tender liver, will pop up as the disease progresses unabated. Altogether, these symptoms will last up to six weeks.

Risks and treatment