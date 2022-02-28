Heart Palpitations: Causes and Treatment

In some cases, heart palpitations may indicate a more serious medical condition such as atrial fibrillation.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Heart palpitations can be caused by a variety of factors, some benign and some more serious.
  • In many cases, lifestyle changes and medications can help control or eliminate heart palpitations.
  • It is important to talk with your health care provider about any concerns you have and seek immediate medical attention if you experience associated symptoms such as fainting.

Do you have a racing heart? Does your heart feel like it is pounding out of your chest? You may be experiencing heart palpitations. Heart palpitations are described as a fluttering in the chest, rapid heartbeat, or feeling like your heart has skipped a beat.

