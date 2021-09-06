How to stay on top of your finances as retirement approaches

You can shop around for an insurance plan that caters for older people and start paying right away.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Visualize your ideal post-retirement lifestyle
  • Save now, don't wait till the last minute
  • Set up an emergency fund
  • Start paying for your insurance plan
  • Keep track of and update your investment portfolio regularly
  • Present knowledge is the blueprint for the future

Do you feel like your retirement is too close? You're not alone. Retirement can be a scary prospect, especially if it's coming up soon.

