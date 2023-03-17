Puzzle as CS Nakhumicha drops two Kemsa board members after just a week

In a puzzling development, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha Wafula on Friday revoked the appointments of two board members of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) board just a week after she had appointed them.

In a Gazette Notice dated March 6 this year, the CS had picked Wato Doko and John Konchellah, alongside Mercy Chengoris, as members of the board of directors of Kemsa.

The three were to serve for three years, with effect from March 10, 2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Health appoints the following as members of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 10th March 2023. Gazette Notice Nos. 4011 of 2021, 3828 and 9327 of 2022 are revoked,” read the Gazette Notice released on March 6, 2023.

But in the latest Gazette Notice released on Friday, March 17, 2023, Dr Wafula revoked the appointments of Ms Doko and Mr Konchellah.

No reasons were given for the revocation of the two appointments.

Unaffected

Ms Chengoris's appointment was unaffected.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (e) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provision Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Health revokes the appointment of Wato Doko and John Konchella as Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority,” read the Gazette Notice released on March 17, 2023.

Last month, President William Ruto appointed Daniel Rono as the chairperson of Kemsa for three years, replacing Mary Chao Mwadime, who was appointed to the position in April 2021 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ms Mwadime’s three-year term was yet to expire.