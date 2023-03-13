PHOTOS: William K. Ruto officially takes over helm of KPA 

Newly appointed Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Kipkemboi Ruto reported for duty early Monday just days after he was appointed to the helm.

Mr Ruto was received by KPA chairman Benjamin Tayari and Mr John Mwangemi who was holding the MD position in acting capacity.

He is expected to address KPA staff later today.

Newly appointed Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Kipkemboi Ruto and KPA chairman Benjamin Tayari in Mombasa on March 13, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

Mr Ruto, who was the manager in charge of Kisumu Port before his appointment, will now be in charge of the country's key port facilities including Mombasa, Lamu, Kisumu and the Nairobi Inland Container Terminal among others.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in a gazette notice appointed Capt. Ruto for the position to replace Dr Manduku who resigned in 2020.

"In exercise of powers conferred by section 5 (1) of KPA Act, the CS for Roads and Transport appoints Capt. William Ruto to be the managing director of KPA for a period of three years with effect from 10th March 2023," read the gazette notice signed by Mr Murkomen.

KPA Managing Director William Ruto is received at the ports headquarters in Mombasa by General Manager Corporate Services Edward Kamau. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

Mr Ruto joined KPA in 2001 as a senior marine pilot. He has served at sea as a deck officer on board a variety of vessel types, including tankers, container and general cargo vessels before finally taking command of a general cargo ship. He studied at South Tyneside College in the UK for a Higher National Diploma in Nautical Science and gained his class 1Master Mariner (Foreign Going).