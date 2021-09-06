Top 4 cancers in men

Screening for colon and rectal cancers is possible and people are advised to get screened regularly. 

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Among men, prostate, colorectal, lung, and bladder cancers are the most common. 
  • Once you know the most prevalent cancers in your demographic, prioritize screening for them during your annual visits to the physician.

Cancer prevalence has risen sharply in the last few decades. Today, it is one of the deadliest diseases in the world. The best chance against cancer is early detection. But even this is not foolproof because most of the cancers do not show symptoms in the early stages. This only leaves annual screening for all cancers as the way to stay safe, which is an expensive choice.

Previous article

Bipolar in your relationship? Helping your partner cope
Next article

Dating her in the face of depression

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.