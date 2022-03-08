Practical tips to help you get rid of body odour

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Body odour can be an embarrassing problem that many men would like to keep hidden.
  • However, you can do a few things to prevent development of body odour and keep yourself smelling fresh.
  • These tips include washing your feet and body regularly, avoiding certain foods, and using a foot deodorant or antibacterial spray.
  • If body odour persists despite following these tips, see a doctor.

What is body odour? It starts when bacteria mixes with sweat from glands found under the arms, around the groin area, and the feet. The sweat itself doesn't smell, but this mix of bacteria and sweat creates different chemical compounds that lead to various body odours.

