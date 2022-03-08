Practical tips to help you get rid of body odour

What is body odour? It starts when bacteria mixes with sweat from glands found under the arms, around the groin area, and the feet. The sweat itself doesn't smell, but this mix of bacteria and sweat creates different chemical compounds that lead to various body odours.

Major causes of body odour in men

Poor hygiene: This is one of the most common causes of body odour in men. If you don't shower regularly or clean your body correctly, the sweat and bacteria on your skin will mix and create an unpleasant odour. Dental hygiene is also important. Brush your teeth and tongue regularly and use mouthwash to kill bacteria in your mouth.

Certain foods: Foods like garlic, onions, and cruciferous vegetables contain compounds that release an unpleasant smell when they come into contact sweat.

Excessive sweating: After a strenuous workout or in hot weather, men can experience excessive sweating. This sweat will mix with bacteria on the skin and create an unpleasant odour.

Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions such as liver disease and kidney failure can cause body odour.

Bacterial and fungal infections: These can cause the feet to smell bad, and in some cases, the odour may be transferred to other parts of the body.

How do you get rid of body odour?

Wear loose-fitting, natural fibre clothing whenever possible. This will allow your skin to breathe and keep sweat levels down.

Use an antibacterial soap when you shower or bathe. This will kill bacteria that causes body odour.

Exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells that trap bacteria and sweat.

Minimise intake of foods known to cause body odour such as garlic, onions, spicy foods, etc.

Drink plenty of water! This will flush toxins out of your system and keep your skin healthy.

Use a natural deodorant or antiperspirant. These products contain ingredients that fight bacteria and absorb sweat.

Wax or use other forms of hair removal to remove hair from the areas where sweat accumulates. This will keep bacteria and sweat away from your skin.

Clean hair and the beards regularly. This will keep sweat and bacteria from building up in the hair follicles.

See a doctor if the body odour is persistent and does not go away after using these tips.

How to treat and prevent smelly feet

The feet are one of the most affected areas when it comes to body odour. This is because the feet are often enclosed in shoes and socks, creating a warm and moist environment that bacteria thrive in. The condition is also known as bromodosis.

The odour can be caused by a number of factors such as excessive sweating, wearing the same shoes every day, and having feet prone to bacterial and fungal infections.

There are a few things you can do to prevent smelly feet