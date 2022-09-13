Make suicide prevention a top health priority

By Dr Catherine Mbaka

The term suicide was coined way back in the 17th century by Thomas Browne, an English author, meaning ‘self-murder.’ Over the years, due to the stigma associated with suicide, terminologies such as “self-harm” have frequently been used. However, self-harm is a broad terminology that will range from inflicting harm on oneself with the intent to die or to having no intent to die.

According to a 2021 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, 703 000 people take their own lives, and there are many more who attempt suicide.

In 2019, over 77 per cent of global suicides occurred in low- and middle-income countries like Kenya.

Various health factors such as mental illness, chronic pain, and limited access to the appropriate treatment for self-harm or suicide can contribute to an increased risk of suicide. Other factors include the availability of means, society’s attitude towards suicide and harmful alcohol use.

Also, individuals who have a sense of isolation or are socially withdrawn, are experiencing abuse or violence and emotional distress are at risk of attempting suicide. In most cases, individuals will plan for suicide while in others it occurs on impulse.

WHO indicates that to date, only a few countries have included suicide prevention among their health priorities and only 38 countries report having a national suicide prevention strategy. It cites lack of awareness of suicide as a major public health problem and the taboo associated with it as some of the reasons preventive measures have not been adequately addressed.

Everyone can help prevent suicide by learning the warning signs, promoting prevention and resilience, and committing to social change.

In a family set up, be that person who gives your relatives a sense of hope and belonging. At the community level, people who listen and provide support without discrimination can act as a protective factor. In addition, having healthcare systems that are responsive and provide quality, compassionate care to patients who seek help is an important preventive measure.

Research has suggested that asking someone whom we suspect is contemplating suicide, “are you thinking about ending your life?” does not invite or encourage them to go through with it. In fact, that question may save a life as it invites the struggling individual to open up and talk about their pain and struggles in life.

Importantly, we need to raise community awareness around the stigma and taboos associated with suicide and mental disorders.

Notably, by creating hope through action, which is the theme during this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day, we can signal to people experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope and that we care and want to support them.

Let’s spread hope by being understanding, providing a listening ear, and allowing those with self-harm or suicidal thoughts to share their experiences in a safe space and feel connected. Our actions, no matter how big or small, may help save a life.