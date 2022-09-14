Let's do more to prevent suicide

On September 10, the world commemorated the World Suicide Day and throughout this week, the overarching message hinges on the need to prevent suicide deaths through proactive approaches.

There have been calls for all of us to check on the mental health of those close to us but we still keep on losing friends and relatives due to acute depression, economic strife and family wrangles.

We often forget that we can play a role in preventing these deaths, and no matter how little our effort is, it can go a long way in reversing someone’s suicidal thoughts. Create time. Find some space. Listen to a distressed family member, work colleague or a friend. Understand their daily struggles. Help them see hope through the difficulties. Show them the meaning of life. Renew their purpose. Ignite their zeal to achieve their dreams.

This is because estimates by the World Health Organization show that a total of 703,000 deaths occurred due to suicide in 2019. The number of suicide cases reported in Kenya are snowballing, rising by 58 per cent between 2008 and 2017.

The loss of livelihoods due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the rising cost of consumer goods and personal lack of interest in life are fueling the rise of suicide deaths. And the fact that committing suicide is a crime according to the Kenyan law means persons living with suicidal thoughts will go ahead and kill themselves secretly instead of seeking help.

That friend of yours may seem okay, but suicidal thoughts could be engulfing their psyche, so much that they feel hopeless and the only place they can find refuge is death.

But signs such as a previous attempt to commit suicide, a family history of suicide, traumatic life events, isolation, depression, drug addiction or relationship hardships should make you spring to action and save a life.

To offer help to someone with suicidal thoughts can be done by listening without being judgmental. Put yourself into their shoes.

The saddest news you can hear is that a child has committed suicide. Never assume your child is exaggerating or playing games if they say or write words like "Sometimes I wish I could just go to sleep and never wake up." This is because many children who attempt suicide will tell their parents or family members ahead of time. These words indicate an urgent need for help. Keep all ropes, knives or firearms away.

If your teen is self-harming, or you sense they're at risk for attempting suicide, take them to the emergency department of your local hospital. Fast action is crucial when things have reached a crisis point.

If you see signs of suicidal thoughts but don't sense an immediate crisis, you still need to take action. Reach out to your pediatrician or local mental health providers who treat children and teens. Explain what you're seeing and hearing and schedule a mental health evaluation.