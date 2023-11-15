Kirisia Forest on the mend after locals’ bold move

About two years ago, Kirisia Forest in Samburu County faced severe encroachment, leading to the drying up of rivers and wetlands. This affected thousands who depended on the water catchment area. In response, local communities decided to voluntarily vacate the forest, making way for ambitious restoration programmes.



One of the largest forests in the country covering 91,944 hectares, Kirisia had seen its alluring scenery eaten into by human activities, adversely impacting Northern Kenya’s largest ecosystem. The encroachment, mainly by squatters in the early ’90s due to disputes over grazing fields and water, triggered activities such as logging and deforestation, significantly reducing the forest cover.



Prompted by these negative effects, the government initiated mechanisms to restore Kirisia to its original state. Today, the Kirisia Forest Complex is experiencing a revival, thanks to collaborative restoration efforts from local communities, government initiatives, and non-state actors.



The Kirisia Community Forests Association (CFA) is at the forefront, aiming to plant at least 200,000 indigenous trees in the third phase of restoring the forest’s canopy. Over 10,000 seedlings have already been planted in degraded areas, leveraging the ongoing rains, with a target of 200,000 tree seedlings across Kirisia Forest.



Mr Douglas Leboiyare, the chairperson of the Kirisia CFA, emphasised the commitment to safeguarding the ecosystem, mentioning the active participation of forest scouts and rangers in the reforestation program.

“With good rains, we want to make sure we use it well by planting trees in the forest. We are determined to safeguard this particular ecosystem,” said Mr Leboiyare.



The government aims to increase the forest cover in Samburu to at least 15 percent, with the current county forest cover standing at 12 percent. Kirisia is recognised as one of the largest forest covers in the entire North Rift, boasting a diverse range of indigenous trees. The ecosystem, gazetted in 1936, features four water towers feeding the Ewaso Ngiro River, supplying water to several counties in the North Rift.