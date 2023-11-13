Push for China-Africa unity in promoting green energy

The 2023 China-Africa Sustainable Investment Summit came to a close in Nairobi last week, with delegates renewing calls for greater cooperation in green energy.

The summit saw entrepreneurs from Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Uganda pitch their green start-ups to Chinese investors.

The three-day event that was co-hosted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Alliance of Chinese Business in Africa for Social Responsibilities and the Financial Centre for South-South Cooperation brought together policymakers, diplomats, investors and entrepreneurs.

Summit delegates called for increased cooperation to accelerate the green energy transition through robust financing, skills development and technology adoption. Kilifi County Assistant Director of Energy Wilfred Kenga Baya lauded China for being a valuable development partner for Africa.

Mr Marco Lambertini, the WWF special envoy, said the summit had provided a platform for Africa and China to share knowledge and best practices.

“China's investments in Africa can [harness] Africa's green development if [it prioritises] environmental protection and biodiversity conservation,” he said.

On his part, Mr Zhang Yijun, the minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said China is committed to promoting green development in Africa amid blossoming trade and economic ties between the two sides.

The meeting also saw the launch of a report dubbed; “The Corporate Social Responsibility Report of Chinese Business in Africa 2023”, compiled by the Alliance of Chinese Business in Africa for Social Responsibilities.

It shows that Chinese enterprises have made progress in corporate social responsibility in Africa. This, it says, is reflected in six aspects; promoting local employment, abiding by local laws and international rules, paying attention to improving employee values, striving for multiculturalism, adopting green development, and enthusiastically engaging in public welfare ventures.