African MPs call for more funding for continent’s climate adaptation

African lawmakers have urged the international community to increase climate adaptation financing for the continent, even as they rooted for debt swaps as compensation for damages caused by developed nations.

The parliamentarians said the continent will require at least $1.3 trillion annually by 2030 to finance climate adaptation solutions. Africa, the legislators pointed out, is reeling from the worst impacts of climate change instigated by environmental pollution by the developed countries.

Nonetheless, the continent is still burdened with high interest loans, and surcharges from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking during the Africa Climate Summit Parliamentarians Dialogue yesterday, the deputy chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Egyptian assembly, Ms Sahar Albazar, challenged the international community to commit to a just climate financing for Africa.

She said Africa must now push for more debt swaps for climate financing with special focus on climate adaptation as well as immediate suspension of IMF surcharges on loans.

Mr Lawrence Biyika, the chairperson of the Ugandan parliament’s Climate Change Committee, said the international community must guarantee good pay for carbon credits. He pointed out that the continent depends heavily on public resources, which are already stretched, to finance its green growth initiatives and climate smart investments as only 14 per cent of such funding comes from the private sector.

Further, he pointed out that only two per cent of renewable energy funds get to Africa because of low carbon ratings with only South Africa, Botswana and Mauritius scoring favourably in the sector. Kenya’s National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said Africa pollutes less but suffers most, calling for the continent to speak in one voice to confront environmental injustices suffered by Africans.

He told the meeting that was chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ in his capacity as the convener of the Parliamentary Caucus on Climate Action, that parliaments are central to executing the climate change agenda, as the executive and major stakeholders, including donors, rely on legislation passed by lawmakers to implement initiatives aimed at combating climate change.

Ugandan MP Jaqueline Amongin rallied her counterparts to act decisively by harnessing their legislative powers to ensure proactive climate-related policies are put in place.