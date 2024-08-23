Kenya confirms second Mpox case

Kenya has confirmed its second Mpox case in a truck driver travelling from Uganda at the Malaba border, Health PS Mary Muthoni told the Nation.

The driver reported that he had travelled to DR Congo recently, which is the epicentre of the disease.

"The patient has been isolated and is under active management in one of our health facilities in Busia County," a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

The truck driver reported to the Port Health screening desk at Malaba One Stop Boarder Post with symptoms of the disease.

Health CS Deborah Barasa said that to date, a total of 42 samples have been submitted to laboratories for Mpox testing, of which 40 samples have tested negative.

“In addition, we have screened a total of 426,438 travelers at our various Ports of Entry across the country," she added.

This comes about three weeks after the country confirmed its first case of the viral disease at the Taita Taveta border with Tanzania.

The first incidence was also a long-distance truck driver. He was travelling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya, the Health Ministry said at the time.

Stalemate at the Ministry

The announcement is said to have been delayed due to a reported stalemate between Public Health and Professional Standards, that is, PS Mary Muthoni and the Director General of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth, over who should take charge of releasing the information to the public.

A senior official at the ministry, who requested to remain anonymous because they're not authorised to speak to the media, said they are now confused about who to report to.

"The positive results from the truck driver came in last night but because of the stalemate between PS Muthoni and Dr Amoth, we were forced to wait until they agree on who we should report to.

The senior official also revealed that CS Barasa is resolving the impasse.

"We expect the CS to give us a clear direction."

The Department of Public Health and Professional Standards says Mpox (formerly monkeypox) is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus.

"Patients present with rash or mucosal lesions, fever, headache, generalised aches and swollen lymph nodes."

Person-to-person transmission of Mpox can occur through direct contact with infected skin or other lesions, such as on the mouth or the genitals," the Ministry said, adding that the disease can also be spread through respiratory droplets.

"Mpox is endemic in the forested areas of East, Central and West Africa. Since May 2022, a multi-country outbreak has been ongoing globally, with peak cases in August 2022 and June-November 2023. A single case of Mpox is considered an outbreak," said PS Muthoni a few weeks ago.

She pointed out that the high level of population movement between Kenya and other East African countries, especially along the northern and central transport corridors, poses a significant risk of regional transmission as several countries in the region are currently reporting cases.

The PS added that the diagnosis of Mpox is made through confirmatory laboratory tests from skin lesions.

"These tests can be done at the National Public Health Laboratory and other specialised laboratories in the country," she said.