In the era of climate disasters, mental health is no longer a tale

In 1896, Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius definitively predicted that changes in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels would substantially alter the surface temperature through the greenhouse effect. Later, in 1938, Guy Callendar firmly established the connection between carbon dioxide increases in Earth's atmosphere and global warming. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 2030 and 2050, climate change will likely cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year from undernutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress alone. The organisation also states that the direct damage costs to health are estimated to be between US$2-4 billion per year by 2030.

These predictions have global implications, but it's important to consider the perspective of Africa given that the continent faces the unprecedented adverse impact of climate change, affecting families and countries.

According to researchers from Cambridge, the ongoing environmental changes disrupt communities, livelihoods and cultural practices, leading to widespread feelings of hopelessness and helplessness, particularly among vulnerable populations such as children, women, the elderly, and economically disadvantaged groups.

The climate change-induced disasters are expected to increase the number of mental health cases, which are already alarming worldwide. For instance, the WHO indicated that one billion people worldwide live with a mental disorder.

With a typical example in Africa, Kenya ranks fifth among African countries with the highest number of mental health cases, according to the WHO report. Mental health experts also suggest that at least one in every four Kenyans may be experiencing a mental health-related issue, ranging from mild to severe disorders.

The recent floods in East Africa are a good example of how communities are exposed to mental health risks due to loss of relatives, damage to properties and displacement from their land.

According to the Regional Humanitarians organization, in Kenya , from March 1 to May 16 this year, floods claimed 291 lives, injured 188, left 75 people missing, displaced 278,380 and affected over 412,760 individuals.

The above statistics show that emotional and post-recovery distress among affected communities is likely to happen; hence it needs countries' strategies in addressing the impact of climate change on mental health.

What is the tendency in Kenya?

Research from BMC Psychiatry indicates that climate change is associated with mental health concerns and suicidality. A cross-sectional study conducted in 2022 on 2,652 respondent revealed that 69.9 per cent were worried about climate change while 22 per cent felt anxious, angry, afraid and powerless in response to the climate crisis.

In the Stockholm 50+ Environmental Summit held in Sweden in 2022, world leaders noted that the risks posed by climate change to people's mental health and well-being were increasing. Of particular concern was emotional distress, anxiety, depression, grief and suicidal behaviour.

This was after WHO cited that the annual global cost of mental disorders is estimated at $1 trillion, with the crisis related to climate change likely to worsen. In sub-Saharan Africa, research has shown that climate change is contributing to psychological distress and mental disorders. Thirty four per cent of disability-adjusted life years can be attributed to climate change. Furthermore, the World Bank has indicated that poverty resulting from climate-related disasters is causing significant stress, leading to an increased prevalence of mental disorders and rising treatment costs, exacerbating the cycle of poverty.

It is important for governments and other stakeholders to actively support a collaborative, community-based approach to decrease community vulnerabilities and effectively address the psychological and emotional impacts of climate change. Effective leadership should play a critical role in ensuring that a clear implementation roadmap is fully integrated into policies, strategies and plans, with a strong focus on inclusivity.