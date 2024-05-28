Gen Z

How Gen-Z is changing the conversation on mental health issues

If there is one thing that Gen-Zs deserve a pat on their back for, it’s how outspoken they are in terms of their mental health issues compared to the older generations.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • You might have come across posts, videos or even memes slamming Gen-Zs.
  • Gen-Zs deserve a pat on their back for for being outspoken on mental health issues.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Loading: The burden of demos

    Maandamano

  2. PREMIUM What Raila Odinga’s AU post would mean

  3. PREMIUM Wave of layoffs: Tough times as multinationals cut jobs

  4. PREMIUM UDA polls: Supremacy wars rock regions

    Violet Nyaga