How our environment is worsening non-communicable diseases

When we talk about diseases and environmental conditions, conversations are often about those that can be transferred from one person to another, also referred to as communicable diseases.

The link between these transmissible diseases and environmental conditions is without question but the relationship between our surroundings and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is often overlooked.

Yet, the prevalence of these diseases, comprising conditions like cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, is not merely a consequence of genetics or individual lifestyle choices, rather, it is deeply intertwined with the environments we inhabit. Environmental factors, from the air we breathe to the food we eat, play a pivotal role in shaping our health.

Data from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) shows that non-communicable diseases account for 27 per cent of deaths and over 50 per cent of hospital admissions in Kenya.

These diseases have a devastating impact on the economy, with data from the World Bank revealing that while general ailments reduce household income by 13.63 per cent, NCDs reduce household income by 28.64 per cent, resulting in average annual losses of Sh600 billion.

Of all the environmental factors, air pollution stands as one of the foremost culprits in the proliferation of non-communicable diseases.

The inhalation of fine particulate matter and toxic gases not only impairs respiratory function but also predisposes individuals to cardiovascular ailments and cancer.

As urbanisation escalates and industrial activities intensify, the pressure on our respiratory systems amplifies, exacerbating the burden of non-communicable diseases.

Water contamination too, exacts a toll on human health, extending far beyond infectious diseases.

The presence of heavy metals, pesticides and industrial pollutants in water sources poses grave risks, triggering a spectrum of non-communicable diseases ranging from renal failure to neurological disorders.

Access to clean water is not merely a matter of convenience, it is a fundamental determinant of health and wellbeing.

Moreover, the degradation of our natural landscapes and biodiversity loss further compound the non-infectious disease crisis.

Denuded forests and depleted ecosystems disrupt the delicate balance of ecosystems, exposing populations to novel pathogens and zoonotic diseases.

The loss of biodiversity not only diminishes the availability of crucial medicinal resources but also heightens susceptibility to a myriad of non-communicable diseases.

In the realm of nutrition, environmental factors exert a profound influence on dietary patterns and food accessibility.

The production of ultra-processed foods, cultivated through unsustainable agricultural practices fuels the epidemic of obesity and metabolic disorders.

Areas with limited access to food perpetuate cycles of malnutrition and non-communicable disease prevalence, underscoring the inextricable link between socioeconomic disparities and environmental health.

Addressing the non-communicable disease crisis necessitates a multi-faceted approach that transcends traditional biomedical paradigms.

Policymakers must adopt a holistic framework that prioritises environmental stewardship alongside public health initiatives.

Stricter regulations on air and water quality coupled with sustainable urban planning, are imperative to mitigate the environmental determinants of non-communicable diseases.

Furthermore, investments in green infrastructure and renewable energy sources are pivotal to curbing the tide of air pollution and climate change, both of which underpin the non-communicable disease epidemic.

Promoting sustainable agricultural practices and fostering food sovereignty can alleviate nutritional disparities and reduce the burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases.

At the individual level, adopting environmental consciousness and advocating for sustainable lifestyles can engender profound shifts in health outcomes.

Embracing active transportation, reducing meat consumption, and patronising eco-friendly products are tangible steps towards mitigating the environmental footprint of our lifestyles and safeguarding against non-communicable diseases.

In confronting the silent epidemic of non-communicable diseases, we must recognise the pivotal role of environmental factors in shaping our health trajectories.

By embracing a paradigm that integrates environmental stewardship with public health imperatives, we can forge a path towards a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come. The time to act is now, for the health of our planet and the wellbeing of humanity hang in the balance.