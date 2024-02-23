How indigenous knowledge can tackle climate change

Kenyan communities have coexisted with their environment for many generations, and their knowledge is closely connected to the natural rhythms of the land. This knowledge, which is often disregarded, has enormous potential in the battle against climate change.

We refer to this knowledge as indigenous knowledge, and it is no longer just a soft murmur but a potent weapon in creating resilience to climate change. Indigenous knowledge is rooted in the relationships that exist between people, the land and all living beings.

This makes it an invaluable resource when it comes to addressing the challenges of climate change. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), this system of knowledge encompasses the skills, philosophies and understandings that have been developed over generations by societies that have a long history of interacting with their natural surroundings.

Unesco recognises the importance of involving indigenous peoples in efforts to manage and develop ecosystems sustainably, as they possess valuable insights that have been gained through trans-generational experiences, observations and transmission.

According to Amy Giliam Thorp, a senior climate adaptation and resilience policy advisor at Power Shift Africa, indigenous knowledge systems are reliable because they have been tested and proven over many centuries.

These knowledge systems are based on practical methods that are informed by the needs of the local community.

She says such knowledge-based solutions are specific to the context and are informed by local realities that help to protect and enhance the resilience of people, communities and ecosystems to extreme weather events. In Kenya, different communities have distinct ways of interacting with their environment.

For instance, the Maasai community relies on traditional calendars that are based on animal behaviour and celestial observations. This helps them predict rainfall and droughts, which in turn helps them plan their agricultural activities.

On the other hand, the Samburu people practise rotational grazing, which allows pastures to recover, fosters biodiversity and makes them more resilient to changing weather patterns.

The El Molo community living on the shores of Lake Turkana has unique knowledge of fish migration patterns, which is essential for sustainable resource management and adaptation to shifting water levels.

The United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) recognises the valuable contributions of indigenous knowledge in various fields such as early warning systems, climate-resilient agriculture and biodiversity conservation.

Unep suggests that combining indigenous knowledge with scientific data can create more accurate and culturally relevant early warnings. Traditional farming practices that prioritise soil health and water conservation can help ensure food security despite changing weather patterns.

Additionally, indigenous communities often act as stewards of their land, safeguarding ecosystems that play a crucial role in carbon sequestration and climate regulation.

Integrating indigenous knowledge with scientific approaches leads to more comprehensive and effective climate adaptation strategies. Recognising and valuing indigenous knowledge empowers indigenous communities to participate meaningfully in climate action and decision-making, building a more resilient future for all.

Kenya is already taking positive steps to integrate indigenous knowledge into its climate strategies. The National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) acknowledges its importance and outlines plans to document and share this knowledge nationwide.