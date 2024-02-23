What hosting UN environment assembly means for Kenya

As Kenya prepares to host the 6th session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) in Nairobi, it sets an example for the world as a trailblazer in climate action. With a reputation as the environment capital of the world, Kenya has been leading the way in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Last September, the country hosted the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi. The three-day high-level conference, held alongside the 2023 annual United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Africa Climate Week, was attended by 25 African leaders and heads of governments lead by President William Ruto.

During the conference, the leaders issued a Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Call-to-Action, which has since become the continent’s main reference document at international fora, including the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai. Kenya's dedication to climate action and environmental protection serves as an inspiration to the world.

The Nairobi Declaration is centred around Africa's commitment to pursue green growth by utilising its vast potential for climate action in sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, critical minerals and the blue economy.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has announced that Kenya is fully prepared to host the 6th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) session in Nairobi. UNEA-6, the highest-level decision-making body for environmental issues in the world, will hold its critical sessions at the United National Environment Programme (Unep) headquarters from February 26 to March 1. The week-long event will feature numerous activities, including bilateral meetings and side events.

President William Ruto, also the chairperson of the Committee of the African Union Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), will deliver a keynote address on February 29.

On the same day, Ms Tuya will host a reception for all delegates. Kenya will showcase its world-rich cultural heritage, climate action potential and touristic offering to visiting delegates.

This year’s session under the presidency of the Kingdom of Morocco is themed “Effective, inclusive and sustainable multilateral actions tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.”

Over 3,000 delegates from the 193 UN member states including heads of states and government; ministers of Environment, other high-ranking dignitaries and UN Officials will attend the event.

UNEA sets the global environmental agenda, provides overarching policy guidance and defines policy responses to address emerging environmental challenges.

The CS said UNEA undertakes environmental policy reviews and provides strategic direction for Unep.

UNEA-6 has been organised around six thematic areas that were considered by members in developing the draft resolutions to compel more effective, inclusive and sustainable multilateral action.

The member states developed and negotiated 22 resolutions along five clusters.

“Kenya is integrating the Nairobi Declaration into our country’s broad climate action agenda including reviewing our laws, regulations, strategies and programmes to reflect Africa’s climate action priorities. We have successfully amended the Climate Change Act to provide for a more progressive carbon markets framework,” said Ms Tuya.

‘‘We are also reviewing the Forest Act, Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA) and its regulations among others. Kenya’s first-ever National Forest Policy was recently passed and its main objective is to provide a framework for improved forest governance, resource allocation, partnership and collaboration,” added the CS.

Other remarkable milestones recorded include recruiting, training and successfully deploying a record 2,664 forest rangers. Kenya is also accelerating the transformation of lineal waste management system into a circular economy.

“As a result, Kenya will hold a side event on the circular economy during UNEA-6 to appreciate the country's strides in implementing waste policies to address pollution control and best practices in circular economy and extended producer responsibilities,” explained the CS. Unep Executive Director Inger Andersen hailed the Kenya government’s support and partnership in hosting UNEA-6.

“It is clear that the world has an environmental must-do list. This is a must-do list for tackling triple planetary crisis: climate change, the crisis of nature and biodiversity loss, and the crisis of pollution and waste. This crisis disproportionately impacts the African continent,” said Ms Andersen.

She said that this year, UNEA-6 will drive united, inclusive and multilateral action that addresses every strand of the triple planetary crisis as one indivisible challenge. However, Ms Andersen said UNEA-6 won’t solve the world’s problems overnight.