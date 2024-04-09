Hormonal drugs increase brain tumour risk in women

When women get conditions like endometriosis, or polycystic ovarian syndrome, they are likely to be put on hormonal drugs. Doctors will prescribe drugs that mimic the natural hormone called progesterone. Some of these drugs are used as contraceptives. The drug molecules used are called progestogens.

A new study analysed widely used progestogens and its results reveal that taking high doses of the hormonal drug may lead to an increased risk of getting a brain tumour.

The study shows that out of the 108,366 women who were part of the study, 18, 061 of them had intracranial surgery for meningioma (brain tumour surgery) between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2018.

While previous studies have proven this link, the new observational study published in the scientific journal BMJ mentions additional drugs including medroxyprogesterone acetate (a common injectable contraceptive), cyproterone acetate, among others.

“Cyproterone acetate is a synthetic progestogen that lowers testosterone levels. In men it is used to treat inoperable prostate cancer, while in women it is used for conditions such as severe acne and excessive hair growth. Very small doses are also used in birth control pills and hormone replacement therapy,” the BMJ explains in a press release.

The study found out that prolonged use of medrogestone (five milligrams oral), medroxyprogesterone acetate (150 milligrams, injectable) and promegestone (0.125/0.5 milligrams, oral) was found to be associated with an excess risk of intracranial meningioma.

“The increased risk associated with the use of injectable medroxyprogesterone acetate, a widely used contraceptive, and the safety of levonorgestrel intrauterine systems are important new findings,” says the researchers.

The scientists describe the brain tumour, also known as intracranial meningioma, as non-cancerous and one which arises in the layers of tissue (meninges) that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord.

The study shows that despite it being non-cancerous, meningiomas can cause potentially disabling symptoms.

“In such cases, first line treatment is surgery, even for the oldest patients, entailing a risk of complications and morbidity,” they explain.

The scientists say that since medroxyprogesterone — the injectable contraceptive — is known to be prescribed to specific populations, especially those with mental illnesses, there needs to be a form of protection for the vulnerable populations from additional drug risks.

“Depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (150 mg) is registered for use as a form of birth control in more than 100 countries worldwide. In countries that have high numbers of people using medroxyprogesterone acetate, the number of meningiomas attributable to this progestogen may be potentially high,” explained the scientists.

Their study findings did not show any risk of brain tumour when contraceptives such as the widely used intrauterine systems commonly known as intrauterine device (IUD) that is inserted in the uterus to prevent pregnancy for a certain number of years.

“The results for oral, intravaginal and percutaneous progesterone, as well as dydrogesterone and levonorgestrel intrauterine systems, are reassuring, supporting the absence of excess meningioma risk,” shows the study.

Future studies should further clarify the association between the duration of use and risk for the progestogens studied, and extend the discussion of meningioma risk.