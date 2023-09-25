Do men too experience hormonal imbalance?

Hi Dr Flo

My name is Martin. My wife and I have made an interesting observation for more than a year now. Whenever she is on her period, I develop rashes on my face. She used to get the rashes before we started living together but not anymore. Is there a medical explanation for this?

Dear Martin,

The rashes on your wife’s face during her periods are part of the pre-menstrual syndrome caused by hormonal changes. The rash may be acne, or it may be worsening of a rash caused by allergy or other causes. Her rashes may have stopped either due to internal body changes, use of hormonal contraceptives or reduced/lack of exposure to an irritant that was triggering the rash.

In your case, scientifically speaking, you are definitely not experiencing pre-menstrual syndrome. You may be getting the rashes due to acne or due to another irritant. Men also experience hormonal changes, affecting the hormone testosterone, which can lead to an acne outbreak.

The hormonal changes may be triggered by change in diet, stress, significant weight changes and illness. Also, testosterone levels start to decline after 30 years of age. These hormonal changes may also affect mood and anxiety levels.

In addition, there is a psychological phenomenon where an empathetic individual can feel what another person is feeling, sometimes to the extent of even feeling sick themselves. This is best seen in Couvade syndrome, where a partner of a pregnant woman develops some pregnancy-like symptoms and behaviours. This may also happen during the menstrual cycle, with development of some of the physical symptoms and mood changes that may accompany the pre-menstrual syndrome. It may also cause hormonal changes.





Dear doctor,

I recently travelled to an area known for waterborne diseases. I'm experiencing stomach discomfort and diarrhoea. What should I do to alleviate my symptoms, and when should I seek medical attention?

Dear reader,

In many instances, abdominal discomfort and diarrhoea are due to inflammation or infection and they resolve on their own in about two days. Other symptoms may include nausea and vomiting, headache, fever and abdominal pain.

However, if the symptoms last for longer than a few days, if there is severe pain, recurrent vomiting or frequent loose stools (four or more per day), or large amounts of loose stools, or bloody stools, or if there are symptoms of dehydration like feeling very thirsty, having a dry mouth or dry skin and dizziness, then it is advisable for you to be reviewed by a doctor urgently. After examination, some tests will be done to determine the cause of the symptoms and also to determine the severity of the illness, for instance if there is severe dehydration and its impact on kidney function. These findings will guide the treatment that is provided.

The most important thing is to prevent dehydration through taking clear fluids, in frequent and small amounts. If or when you are able to, start taking plain foods that are easy to digest such as bread, rice, pasta, bananas and chicken. Avoid spicy or very fatty foods, caffeine and alcohol until the stomach settles. There are some medications that may be bought over the counter to manage the symptoms, in addition to oral rehydration salts that can be used to prevent dehydration.





Doc,

I was recently referred to see a rheumatologist because my doctor thinks that I may have rheumatoid arthritis. However, I have since exhausted my outpatient medical cover and will have to wait for at least one month before it is renewed so I can seek further treatment. Are there any home disease management tips that you can recommend?

Dear reader,

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the joints where the body’s own immune system attacks the tissues in the joints. Because of its chronic nature, and that it has no known cure, it can be financially draining and also lead to psychological concerns.

For home remedies, the following may help with management of symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis:

Having a healthy diet to promote good health and maintain a healthy weight

Daily movement and guided exercises. You can get guidance from a physical therapist on which exercise can help to reduce pain and ease movement

Adequate rest, balanced with the daily movement and exercise

Warm packs to reduce stiffness and muscle discomfort, and cold packs to reduce acute pain and inflammation

Pain medications, either tablets or topical gels. The choice of specific medications and duration of taking them should be guided by a medical professional so as to avoid side effects and interactions with other drugs you may be taking

Supplements for bone and joint health

Massage

Social and psychological support to help manage your thoughts, attitude and feelings, which are liable to be affected by chronic pain, and possible difficulty in carrying out daily tasks, in addition to the challenges in accessing treatment. The support may be from close family or friends, from a mental health professional, and/or from an arthritis support group. Your close family members may also benefit from psychological support, as they support you.

Send your questions to [email protected]