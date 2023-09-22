Google Lens is here for your good, but there is a caveat

In today's digital age, technology continues to revolutionise the way we access information and manage our health.

Google Lens, a visual recognition tool, is no exception.

Google Lens, an AI-powered visual recognition app, has gained popularity for its ability to identify objects, translate text and provide detailed information through the lens of a smartphone camera.

In the health sector, it has the potential to be a valuable tool for individuals seeking quick information about medications, nutritional content and even visual symptom recognition.

Charity Phoebe shares her journey with Google Lens.

“Incorporating Google Lens into my skincare routine has truly revolutionised the way I approach skincare. It allows me to quickly identify products, scan ingredient lists and research their potential benefits for my specific skin type. It is like having a personal skincare assistant at my fingertips.”

However, it's essential to remember that while Google Lens can be a helpful tool, it is not a substitute for professional advice.

Skincare is a nuanced field, and what works for one person may not work for another.

“That is why I always make it a point to cross-reference the information I find with reputable sources and seek guidance from dermatologists when necessary,” she added. Moreover, Phoebe says that not all skincare advice on the internet is reliable, and it's easy to stumble upon unverified information.

“So, while Google Lens is a valuable resource, it's important to approach it with a discerning eye and use it as a supplementary tool in conjunction with expert opinions. It has certainly enhanced my skincare journey, but I always prioritise the safety and health of my skin above all else.”

On the other hand, Dr Norbert Rakiro (below), a public health specialist, sees the promise of Google Lens in healthcare.

“You can use Google Lens as a first point of opinion but do let your doctor review you,” Dr Rakiro tells Healthy Nation.

While Google Lens holds great potential, its reliability in healthcare contexts has limitations.

One notable caveat is the risk of inaccurate information.

“Google Lens relies on visual recognition technology, and its accuracy may vary. Patients should exercise caution and not solely rely on it for serious medical decisions,” Dr Rakiro advises.

He adds that the diagnostic process starts as one walks into the doctor’s office and includes many things which one may not identify.

“Technology solutions can give you possible causes of the lesion you have noted; the full story however only comes with a comprehensive review.”

Consider a scenario where a patient uses Google Lens to identify a medication. The app accurately recognises the medication's name and provides basic information about its uses and potential side effects.

However, it cannot account for medical history, allergies or potential interactions with other medications he may be taking.

Dr Rakiro emphasises the importance of consulting healthcare professionals in such cases.

“When body systems dysfunction, there are isolated and/or correlated signs and symptoms that result. Avoid the temptation to mainly focus on remedying the rash, bump appearing. You may treat a symptom and leave the root cause unaddressed,” Dr Rakiro advises. In the age of technology, Google Lens offers convenience and quick access to health-related information. However, users must approach it with caution, understanding its limitations and seeking professional medical advice when needed.

On the other hand, Dr Bethwel Libeya, a pharmacist based in Nairobi, raises a significant concern about patients relying on Google Lens for medication information.

He highlights the dangers of self-medication and emphasises that Google Lens is not a reliable source for medical advice.

“The internet is dynamic, and information can become outdated quickly. This is especially relevant in fields like medicine, where knowledge evolves rapidly.” He underscores that not everyone possesses a medical background, which could lead to individuals accessing unverified and potentially harmful information about their health conditions. It's crucial to consult qualified healthcare professionals for accurate and safe guidance on medical matters.

“Accessing medical information through Google Lens can be like navigating a labyrinth blindfolded. Not everyone has a medical background, and relying on unverified information can lead to dangerous decisions regarding one's health,” Dr Libeya says.