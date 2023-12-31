Global medical breakthroughs of 2023

A pill for postpartum depression

On August 4, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Zurzuvae (zuranolone), the first oral medication indicated to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. Prior to that, addressing postpartum depression necessitated a 60-hour intravenous infusion in a hospital.

Postpartum depression (PPD), also known as postnatal depression, is a type of mood disorder that affects some individuals after childbirth. Affected new mothers experience a range of emotions, including mood swings, anxiety, and fatigue, more intense and persistent feelings of sadness, despair, hopelessness, or emptiness. It can interfere with a mother's ability to care for herself and her baby.

Symptoms may include persistent sadness or mood swings, where new mothers feel overwhelmed by sadness or have mood swings that last for an extended period. They may also lose interest or joy in activities that were once enjoyable.

Some will experience changes in sleep patterns, including difficulty sleeping or excessive sleeping, unrelated to the baby's sleep patterns. Significant changes in appetite may also result, leading to weight loss or gain. They may also feel extremely tired, even after adequate rest, and may experience intense feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or inadequacy as a mother.

Following the FDA's approval of the drug, individuals suffering from postpartum depression now have the option to take an oral medication at home, once every day, for 14 days.

Birth control without prescription

In July, the FDA decided that the oral contraceptive norgestrel, initially sanctioned in 1973, should be accessible without a prescription. This paves way for millions of women to purchase the progestin-only oral contraceptive at various retail outlets, including drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online.

The availability of Opill without a prescription is anticipated to reduce barriers to access, enabling individuals to acquire an oral contraceptive without the requirement of consulting a healthcare provider initially.

Vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus

In May, the FDA granted approval for the first RSV vaccine, Arexvy, in the United States, specifically for adults aged 60 and older. Following this, in August, a vaccine named Abrysvo received approval for pregnant individuals.

Additionally, a synthetic antibody replicating immune system proteins, obtained approval in July for safeguarding children aged two and under from RSV, a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

CDC details that “most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalisation”.

However, due to limited supplies in October, the CDC recommended reserving this therapy for infants at the highest risk of complications from RSV.

Green light for CRISPR gene editing

The world's inaugural CRISPR gene-editing therapy for sickle cell, named Casgevy, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration on December. This groundbreaking treatment is designed to address sickle cell disease by aiding patients in generating healthy hemoglobin.

Sickle cell disease involves abnormal hemoglobin, resulting in rigid and crescent-shaped red blood cells that can obstruct blood flow. By March 2024, the FDA is set to determine whether this therapy can be extended to treat beta-thalassemia, a condition characterized by reduced hemoglobin production.

A gene therapy for muscular dystrophy

In June, the FDA granted approval for the initial gene therapy designed for children afflicted with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Individuals with this degenerative muscle condition lack the production of the dystrophin protein due to a defective gene, crucial for maintaining the integrity of muscle cells. This therapy facilitates the generation of a substitute for the absent protein within the body.

According to the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, “in healthy individuals, the gene produces a protein to strengthen and protect muscles from the forces of exercise. When the dystrophin protein is missing, muscles are fragile and undergo cycles of breakdown and regeneration, leading to progressive muscle wasting and weakness that can start as early as the toddler years.”

“The absence of dystrophin also leads to progressive cardiomyopathy, or muscle weakness. DMD is the most common form of many types of muscular dystrophy and affects about one in 5,000 boys—many of whom lose the ability to walk by 12 or 13 years old. DMD patients eventually develop life-threatening complications in the second to fourth decade of life due to cardiac and/or respiratory failure.”

Slowing down Alzheimer’s

In July, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval for a drug called lecanemab, to slow down Alzheimer's disease.

Studies on the drug showed that the drug appeared to slow decline in memory and thinking by about 30 per cent when used for 18 months.

A shot against chikungunya

In November, the FDA granted approval for Ixchiq, an inaugural vaccine targeting this mosquito-transmitted virus. While the virus is primarily found in tropical regions, the FDA cautions that it is spreading to previously unaffected areas around the world.

The chikungunya virus is known to induce fever and intense joint pain, with potentially fatal consequences for newborns

Chikungunya poses a growing global health concern, with over 5 million reported cases of chikungunya virus infection in the past 15 years. The primary risk of infection is concentrated in tropical and subtropical regions of Africa, Southeast Asia, and parts of the Americas where mosquitos carrying the chikungunya virus are endemic. However, the virus has expanded to new geographical areas, contributing to an increase in the worldwide prevalence of the disease.