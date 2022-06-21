Cervical cancer survivors’ documentary to be screened in Nairobi

Kenyan audiences in Nairobi will be treated to a filming of the documentary “Conquering Cancer”, which is set for June 25, 2022.

The film was produced in 2020by Moonshine Agency and was directed by Mike Hill.

It brings to life stories of women who have survived cervical cancer and showcases testimonials from healthcare professionals who work on eliminating cervical cancer through vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV), screening and treatment.

Since its release, “Conquering Cancer” has won several awards and has been shown in theatres globally, at professional events and to support outreach programmes.

Kilele Health has partnered with Moonshine Agency, the film production company, to showcase the movie to Kenyan audiences.

Kilele Health will host 150 people for an afternoon of fun, food and entertainment at Anga Imax, Diamond Plaza in Nairobi for the official screening of the movie, which will be the first time the movie is being shown in Kenya.

Ms Selesa Mayi (left), a cancer survivor, with Frank Asoyo (Mr Kenya Worldwide) during a past Kilele Health event.

Photo credit: Magdalene Wanja | Nation Media Group

Celebration of cancer survivors

According to Kilele Health Executive Director Benda Kithaka, with June being the cancer survivors month, the event will also see the celebration of cancer survivors, caregivers and advocacy champions, who help people living with chronic conditions like cancer to have a positive attitude.

“We will use this as an opportunity to discuss the need for all members of society to be actively involved in safeguarding the cervical health of all our women and girls,” said Ms Kithaka

The event will be free of charge to all participants.

Cancer survivors and caregivers during a past Kilele Challenge hike. Photo credit: Magdalene Wanja | Nation Media Group

Resource mobilisation

“To spice things up, we have a resource mobilisation campaign running with exciting raffle items that will be auctioned on the day to cover some of the event costs,” she added.

Some of the partners of the campaign include Together for Health, Kizazi Chetu, Varian, Ibis Styles Hotel-Westlands, Anga Imax, Veson, S.H.E.A Organics, Sheth Naturals and the Kenyan Film Classification Board.

“Beyond the Anga Imax event, we shall also screen the movie in various locations across the country within this year,” added Ms Kithaka.

She added that the movie screenings also seeks to create more awareness and prompt conversations around the need to act now for the elimination of cervical cancer in Kenya, which is a public health problem.