My in-laws keep asking me for money. They're driving me crazy!

Your in-laws could be asking for money because they are not organised enough to sort out their own financial problems.
By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • Tell them that due to your financial strain, you are planning to stop any more financial aid. If they truly care about you and your spouse, they will understand.

Q: Thank you for your good work solving people relationship issues. Please help me with this. My in-laws have pestered me with their financial needs since way back before I married their daughter. I help them whenever I can, but I have tried in vain to tell them about my financial limitations. Please tell me what to do because they are driving me crazy.

