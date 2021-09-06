Effective ways to manage diabetes

A patient being tested for diabetes. 

Photo credit: File

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Diabetes is sensitive to lifestyle habits such as diets and general body wellness. However, one can still live a fulfilling, fruitful, and healthy life with a diabetes diagnosis.
  • Recent studies suggest that with proper management, it's possible to achieve Type II diabetes remission.

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease that one has to manage for a lifetime or for a long period of time.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.