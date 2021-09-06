Death by backstreet abortion

What you need to know:

  • Article 26 of the Bill of Rights allows abortion for health reasons, in emergency situations, and to save a life.
  • It is estimated that 465, 000 such abortions happen in Kenya every year.

When I met Mary a year ago, she had two weeks to her wedding but was admitted to the hospital. The wedding was planned to coincide with Valentine’s Day but given her medical condition, the wedding was hanging in the balance. “Doctor, we have planned this wedding for two years,” said Mary. “Invitation cards have gone out… it just has to happen.”

Previous article

I've raised my children as a single parent, now I want to get married
Next article

Men are avoiding the doctor, can that be changed?

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.