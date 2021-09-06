I've raised my children as a single parent, now I want to get married

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

  • Your children may also be resisting your fiancée probably because they may feel less important as they watch your affection grow for an 'outsider'.

Hello Aunt. I'm a single parent with children who are now grown up. I raised them alone and I feel it is my time to marry. When I informed them about my intentions, they became distant and none of them congratulated me. One year ago, I had another relationship which broke up. I felt so devastated and my children gave me a lot of moral support; so I was expecting them to be happy once they heard that I have found another love. My eldest son recently asked me what will happen to my estate and whether my fiancé is just taking  advantage of it and will leave us financially crippled. I don’t know what to do. They have not yet met my man and I'm wondering how I will do it. I need my life aunt. I am lonely.

