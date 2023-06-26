Doctor, how do I keep my lungs healthy?

What does the medical term “pulmonary” mean? Also, why are these organs so susceptible to contracting respiratory illnesses like bronchitis or cancers and how can I keep my lungs healthy?

Alnashir D Walji





Dear Alnashir,

Pulmonary means relating to or affecting the lungs. The lungs are part of the respiratory system, which is a body system including organs and tissues involved in gas exchange such as to help you breathe. All cells in the body need oxygen and produce carbon dioxide as a waste gas. When you breathe in, the lungs remove oxygen from the air that is breathed in and this oxygen passes into the blood stream and is supplied to each cell. The waste gas carbon dioxide is then released from the cells into the bloodstream, which carries it back to the lungs and it is removed from the body when you breathe out. This process is essential for life and therefore the health of the lungs is vital.

The respiratory system includes the nose, mouth, sinuses, throat, larynx (or wind pipe), trachea (or wind pipe), bronchi, bronchioles and lungs. Some of the structures that support the respiratory system to perform its task include the circulatory system (blood and blood vessels) and the muscles and bones such as the diaphragm and the ribs.

The airways are in direct contact with the outside environment through the air that is breathed in. This gives it direct contact with environmental irritants and airborne infectious organisms and the airways have a method of removing these out through clearing mucus. However, these irritants and infectious agents can trigger allergic reactions, inflammatory processes and infection, and can also contribute to the process of developing cancer. The airways may also suffer damage or be affected by illnesses affecting other parts of the body. The functioning of the lungs is also affected by aging.

It is impossible to completely prevent lung infections, inflammatory conditions like chronic bronchitis and asthma or cancer, but there are measures that can be taken to optimise lung health. One is to engage in regular exercise so as to make the lungs more efficient, which also helps to delay the detrimental effects of aging on lung health and the effects of lung diseases. Another is to regularly perform deep breathing exercise. Also avoid exposure to pollutants and irritants like smoke (cigarettes, charcoal, wood, other fuel), mold, dust, synthetic air fresheners and harsh cleaning products. Make sure your living space is always well ventilated. You can prevent infections by maintaining good general health, eating lots of fruits and vegetables, staying well hydrated and practising hand hygiene. In addition, spread of airborne infectious agents can be reduced by ensuring good ventilation, avoiding overcrowding, practising social distancing, wearing a mask (especially for the person who is unwell), practising hand hygiene, early treatment of illness and getting vaccinated.





Dear Healthy Nation,

What causes itching between the thighs when bathing?





Dear reader,

The inner thigh is prone to developing irritation because the area is hot and sweaty and there is usually friction during movement. There are several possible causes of the itch:

1) Dry skin – the skin on your thighs may be too dry due to environmental conditions, age, irritating skin products such as soap or poor skin care. When the skin is very dry, exposure to hot water when bathing can trigger itching. Use of a moisturiser can soothe the dry skin.

2) Friction/chaffing, which develops when skin rubs against skin or against rough fabric. This is more likely to happen if the clothes are tight/ill fitting, if there’s excess sweating or if there’s excess thigh fat/muscles. Using petroleum jelly can help reduce the chafing.

3) Heat rash, also known as prickly heat. The skin has itchy red pimples that usually appear when the weather is hot and humid

4) Tinea cruris, otherwise known as jock itch. This is a fungal infection of the skin of the genitals, buttocks and inner thighs. It is more common in men and tends to affect those who sweat a lot, wear tight underwear, have a weak immune system or are obese. It causes itching or a burning sensation, and skin lesions with thickening or flaking of the skin, darkening or reddening of the skin, ring-like lesions and/or small blister like swellings on the edge of the lesion. The fungus spreads from person to person through close contact or from shared clothing or towels. The same fungus causes athlete’s foot and it can spread by using the same towel for wiping feet to wipe the rest of the body. It is diagnosed just by looking at it or by examining skin scrapings in the laboratory. Treatment includes antifungal creams/ointments, powder or tablets.

5) Contact dermatitis, where the skin is inflamed because of coming into contact with something that the individual is allergic to such as clothing, detergent…

6) Atopic dermatitis or eczema, an inflammatory skin condition that causes itching and scaly skin lesions

7) Pityriasis rosacea, a scaly rash, that may be caused by viral infection.

You can manage the itching through skin care to reduce dryness and chaffing, avoiding very hot showers and treatment of any skin conditions that may be contributing to the itching.

It is advisable for you to be reviewed by a skin specialist/dermatologist, for examination, and sampling of skin scrapings for an accurate diagnosis. Some causes do not require specific treatment, while some may require antihistamines, and/or topical ointments. In addition, clean and dry the area well. You may use powder to keep the area dry. Wear clean loose-fitting cotton underwear; avoid tight trousers; do not share personal items and treat athlete’s foot and any other infections.