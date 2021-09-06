Complicated but manageable: COVID-19 and Bronchitis

Covid -19 can be worse in patients with bronchitis
Photo credit: Covid -19 can be worse in patients with bronchitis

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Manage bronchitis symptoms by continuing with the prescribed treatment plan because withdrawing will make your condition worse.
  • There are antibiotics available for patients with COVID-19 and bronchitis.

Bronchitis is the inflammation of the mucous membranes which leads to the production of mucus that causes obstruction of the airways. For any patient with bronchitis, the presence of COVID-19 is a major concern.

Previous article

That powerful connection between exercise and teens' brain development
Next article

Fever 101: What to do and when to call a doctor

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.