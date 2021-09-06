Business hurt by Covid-19? You can turn things around

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Don't be quick to rush for a recovery loan before you can re-evaluate your business plan. 
  • A pandemic such as Covid-19 is not the only reason why a business can fail.

The Covid-19 pandemic compounded by a weak economy left many businesses struggling.  According to James Njenga, a business coach based in Nairobi, the majority of businesses that collapsed were on their death bed prior to the pandemic. “The cost of living had become unbearable in Kenya prior to Covid-19. Many businesses were already struggling to find a turnaround strategy. The pandemic only accelerated the death of businesses,” he says.

