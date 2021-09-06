How to deal with a sudden job loss

Covid-19 raised the number of job losses globally
  • Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that up to 1.7 million Kenyans lost jobs in the three months leading up to June 2020.

Two months after Kenya confirmed the first case of Covid-19, Josphat Karanu lost his job as the executive chef at a Naivasha restaurant. “I was told the business was struggling and could no longer sustain me,” says the 38-year-old married father of three, “My wife was nursing our three-month-old baby. I had rent to pay, and school fees to save. I needed to start earning again.” He pulled out Sh. 200,000 he had saved and rented a space in downtown Naivasha. “I decided to open a fish, chips, and coffee business. I paid six months’ rent upfront, bought electric cookers, chairs, and tables,” he says. But his new business never picked up because of constant lockdowns.

