Researchers test new drugs for Covid-19 treatment

covid-19 treatment
A researcher prepares reagents for testing the samples for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) on April 23, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | AFP

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Repurposed HCV drugs: The combination of repurposed drugs for hepatitis C virus (HCV) and remdesivir has been clinically proven to be up to 10 times effective for inhibiting the virus.
  • Combination of remdesivir: a drug combination of remdesivir and Baricitinib entered trials in May 2020.
  • Steroid drugs: The combination of remdesivir and dexamethasone has been tested for treatment of severe Covid-19.
  • Malaria drugs: Clinical trials have since established that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective in treating Covid-19.

Close to two years since the onset of coronavirus, a proper cure  is yet to be found in Kenya and around the world.

