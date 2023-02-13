Counties challenged to set up HIV kitties

County governments have been advised to establish HIV/Aids kitties so as to boost funding and actualise Kenya’s commitment to stop new infections by 2030.

According to the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), there is need for allocation of more local resources to management of HIV as external funding is on the decline.

NSDCC has urged county governments to domesticate a prototype HIV Management and Financing Bill that will encourage focused resource allocation and also help devolved units tap grants and donations from individuals and organisations to accelerate the eradication of the HIV/Aids.

NSDCC programme officer in charge of HIV investment Steve Mutuku said the country spends more than Sh25 billion annually on HIV commodities yet there is a resource gap of more than Sh10 billion every year.

In the 2020/2021 financial year, Kenya contributed Sh12.4 billion towards HIV and STIs management and received Sh35.3 billion from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) and Sh11.2 billion from the Global Fund.

“Since Kenya is now a middle-income country, we need to prepare for donor transitioning that may lead to challenges in access to HIV commodities. Counties have a role to seal this gap,” he said.

Speaking during a media literacy programme in Meru, Dr Mutuku said more resources are needed for the country to ensure effective testing, treatment and suppression of viral load.

He noted that some counties have been allocating funds for management of HIV in their annual budget but the money is never spent due to lack of legal instruments.

“This is why counties should start enacting the HIV Fund Act, which will allow them to allocate money and spend on HIV and STIs management. Only Kakamega County has adopted the HIV Fund Bill and it was able to attract a grant of Sh200 million from USAID (the United States Agency for International Development),” Dr Mutuku said.

The health economist advised counties to come up with public health regulations that will see the hospitality industry involved in prevention of new HIV infections.

“It has been established that one sexual act with a condom prevents four new HIV infections. Counties should ensure access to condoms in public spaces and entertainment joints such as lodges, bars, night clubs and hotels,” he said.

According to the UNAIDS Global AIDS Update 2022, there were 1.4 million people living with HIV in Kenya by 2021 when the country recorded 34, 450 new HIV infections up from 32, 057 in 2020.