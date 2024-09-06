Baby Arianna conquers death scare after successful procedure

Baby Arianna, who underwent a high-risk bone marrow transplant, could be discharged from a hospital in India in the next two months.

Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in India say the stem cells donated to the one-year-old baby by her mother, Ms Teresa Ndung’u, are functioning well.

Dr Vikas Dua, the lead doctor handling the case, conducted a DNA test last week (60 days after the transplant) to check how the donor cells were working in Baby Arianna’s body.

This followed another series of tests performed on August 24.

Doctors have been worried about two outcomes following the transplant: risky infections or the baby’s body rejecting the new stem cells (relapse).

Every week, the doctors have been checking to ensure the baby does not contract a lethal infection—graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD)—which occurs after organ transplant.

The doctors have stated that should she test positive for GVHD she should immediately be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

But so far it has been good news.

“We got the results last Saturday and doctors told me it means that the transplant was 100 per cent successful, and also that all test results came back negative for GVHD. We are so grateful to God,” Ms Ndung’u told the Nation in an interview.

“We are trusting God that she won’t have any complications and we will be released in two months as per the initial plan by the doctors,” she said. “What is happening right now is endless follow ups, which involve multiple tests, like six in a week.”

Baby Arianna is also under heavy medication and the dosage is regulated every week based on the test results.

But how did this relentless mother and valiant baby get here?

On May 17, mother and baby, then 11 months, boarded Air India flight A1962 on a life-saving mission.

Doctors had warned Baby Arianna would not live beyond July 5 without the lifesaving surgery that would cost Sh6 million.

Earlier in March, a Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital paediatric haematologist had established that the baby urgently needed a haploidentical bone marrow transplant, also known as a half-match donor transplant.

Baby Arianna had undergone seven blood transfusions and three platelet transfusions but they were not enough to help her regain her health.

In New Delhi, doctors at Fortis started diagnosis from scratch and conducted genetics tests that took a month.

Their findings would show that Ms Ndung’u would be the perfect bone marrow donor to save her baby.

It has been a difficult process with multiple side effects, which led to the baby being put in ICU last month and then in isolation as her immunity was compromised.

This is the reason why for the last one month after the transplant, Baby Ariana has been subjected to daily follow ups and two injections, morning and evening, and frequent tests to monitor her progress.

Baby Arianna’s mother thanked the Nation Media Group for highlighting their predicament on July 13 and August 19, and Kenyans who have contributed towards offsetting the Sh6 million medical bill for their generosity.

“We have so far raised Sh5.2 million, still short of Sh800, 000,” she told the Nation.

“After the story was featured in the Daily Nation, Kenyans came through despite the harsh economic times, with people sending what they could. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart and may you all never lack,” she said yesterday. “Your support can make a significant difference in Arianna's journey to recovery.”

You can still channel your support through Paybill: 522533, Account: 7834867 (Arianna's Medical Fund) or Mpesa number: +254720677064 (Teresa Ndung’u’s mother).