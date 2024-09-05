Miners cheat death, vow to return to collapsed tunnel

Driven by the hope of striking it rich, miners in Taita Taveta County risk their lives daily in search of precious stones.

This dangerous pursuit led to another tragic incident on Tuesday night when four miners sustained injuries after a tunnel at the Mkuki Miners Community-Based Organisation (CBO) in Mwatate caved in.

This incident marks the second mining accident in the area within a fortnight, raising serious concerns about the safety of artisanal mining operations in the region.

The accident occurred around 8pm when the miners worked deep within the 250-metre tunnel. According to the survivors, the tunnel walls, weakened by constant digging, gave way, trapping the miners inside.

One of the survivors, Chrispus Mwamburi, said the incident occurred when they were reinforcing the tunnel roof to prevent it from collapsing.

"There were seven of us doing the work. Four of us were injured but three survived," he said.

Over 30 miners work in the tunnel, but Mwamburi said the rest of his colleagues were asked to stay away until the reinforcement was complete.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, and the injured miners were evacuated to Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi for treatment.

Although their conditions are reported to be stable, the miners are calling on the government to provide financial support so that they can practice effective safety protocols and prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Despite his chest injury, Mr Mwamburi is determined to return to work once he recovers, a resolve that is typical among miners who often face hazardous conditions, but remain committed to their livelihood.

"It was an accident, and I will go back when I recover from the injuries," he said.

This latest incident follows a similar tragedy almost two weeks ago, where a miner lost his life and another narrowly escaped with injuries after a tunnel collapse in the same area.

The deceased was buried under the rubble for several hours before his body was retrieved. The other miner managed to escape and was treated for minor injuries and later discharged.