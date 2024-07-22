‘Weight loss’ drug in the market is illegal, says Poisons Board

Have you recently bought Ozempic pens in Kenya? Sorry, you have been scammed.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) says that all Ozempic pens currently circulating in the country are doctored.

Ozempic, known generically as semaglutide, was approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. The weekly injection helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin. It is not approved for weight loss, but some people use it for weight loss.

Even though Ozempic has been on the market for less than a decade, it has proliferated the internet and was mostly touted as a weight loss drug. It was mostly advertised on different social media platforms, including X (Twitter) and TikTok. In April, the social media company enforced sterner rules on weight loss content, especially those that mentioned Ozempic. The new guidelines took effect on May 17.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, PPB now says the pens in circulation are actually Apidra Solostar pens (glulisine), which are used to treat diabetes type 1 and 2.

The regulator shared two photos to alert Kenyans on the difference between a real Ozempic pen and the counterfeit one.

This came to their attention after receiving an alert from the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

“The Board would like to inform the public that Ozempic pens are currently NOT registered or authorised by the Board to be placed in the Kenyan market,” said PPB.

“Any product being marketed as Ozempic pens is illegally in the market and the Board cannot ascertain their safety, quality and effectiveness,” it added.

The drug’s website –ozempic.com, says Ozempic is proven to lower blood sugar. It can also lower the risk of heart attacks or risky events such as stroke.

While some studies already show that it can be used as a weight loss drug, their website warns that it is not a weight-loss drug but it may help someone to lose some weight.

They also warn that taking the drug may cause serious side effects such as possible thyroid tumours.

They also have a caveat for use on people who suffer from Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia –one which causes tumours or overgrowth of endocrine glands.

A recent study published in the scientific journal JAMA warned that people who take Ozempic are at risk of developing a rare eye condition called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, which can lead to blindness.