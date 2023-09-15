Experts call for joint efforts to save the Mara River Basin ecosystem

Delegates from the East African Community (EAC) have called for concerted joint efforts between Kenya and Tanzania to save the Mara River Basin, which is threatened by environmental degradation.

Speaking at the 12th Mara Day Scientific Conference, delegates from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania emphasised that shared water resources such as the Mara River do not recognise political boundaries, nor should efforts to manage them sustainably.

Consisting of researchers, scientists, experts and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds from the three EAC states, they called for the improvement of transboundary water management and the promotion of peaceful coexistence between Kenya and Tanzania to conserve the critical ecosystem.

"Cooperation and eco-diplomacy are vital to ensure that the river's resources are used wisely and equitably. Let us therefore engage in constructive dialogue and share best practices to improve transboundary water management and promote peaceful coexistence between our two sister EAC Partner States," said Dr Masinde Bwire, Executive Secretary of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC).

The annual event was jointly organised by LVBC, the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Kenya in Mugumu town, Tanzania, under the theme "Conserving Mara River for Biodiversity and Sustainable Economy".

Dr Bwire reiterated that the Mara River is a lifeline for the flora and fauna of both Kenya and Tanzania, sustaining the region's rich biodiversity while supporting economic activities that are powered by its waters and rich biodiversity.

“This conference provides us with a unique forum to deliberate on the challenges facing this critical ecosystem and identify opportunities that need to be seized to ensure sustainable conservation of the Mara-Serengeti Ecosystem and help unlock its enormous potential as a driver of a sustainable economy for the region,” added Dr Bwire.

Uganda's Permanent Secretary for EAC Affairs, Edith Mwanje, who was the chief guest at the event, called for joint efforts to improve the management of the Mara River Basin.

“I believe this experience will provide valuable insights that can be applied to other river basins within Uganda and across the East African Community,” Dr Bwire said.

This, she noted, will ultimately enhance EAC water resource management practices.

The PS noted that the celebrations are a testament to the importance of cross-border partnerships.

“The cooperation is instrumental in achieving the environmental management and biodiversity conservation goals, a crucial aspect of the shared responsibility to protect our natural resources,” she stated.

Dr Bwire said the conference was structured around two critical sub-themes on Trans-boundary Water Resources Management and eco-diplomacy; and Biodiversity and Natural Resources Conservation for a Sustainable Economy, thus “highlighting the intricate relationship between the health of our shared ecosystems to a sustainable economy.”

He pointed out that the Mara-Serengeti ecosystem hosts the two world-famous wildlife habitats and tourist attractions of Maasai Mara game reserve in Kenya and Serengeti National Park in Tanzania teaming with unique flora and fauna, making it a biodiversity hotspot of global potential.

“Preserving this rich natural heritage is therefore not only an ethical responsibility but also a strategic imperative for our economies. It is vital for us here today to explore innovative approaches, data, science, and emerging technology to harness the ecosystem’s potential while conserving its long-term prosperity.”

The Head of Kenya’s Delegation who is a former LVBC Executive Secretary and now an adviser on climate change at the Price Water House Coopers; Dr Ally-Said Matano called for embracing research on new invasive aquatic and terrestrial weed and addressing the gaps in institutional capacity for managing shared water resources.

He said there is need to intensify resource mobilization to support critical interventions in the transboundary ecosystems, setting aside resources and embracing new technologies to support the ecosystem.

“The EAC partner states should initiate the preparation of regulations to operationalise the newly enacted LVBC Act by among other measures transforming the LVBC protocol into more practicable regulations,” Dr Matano said.

The representative of Kenya’s Principal Secretary for EAC, Asals and regional development Mr Julius Mwabu said the efforts to conserve the Mara ecosystem go a long way with President William Ruto’s climate agenda.

“Kenya has taken measures to play its role in conserving the Mara catchment by planting 15 billion trees in line with presidential directive,” Mr Mwabu said.

Dr Stellah Wanjala from Masinde Muliro University said there is a need to replicate water funds investment programmes in other river sub-basins for enhanced livelihood, biodiversity conservations and water security.

“This can either take the form of grey infrastructural investment and green infrastructure in the form of nature-based solutions which are more inclusive by bringing on board the marginalised groups, youth, and women,” she said.

Tanzania’s Mara Provincial Commissioner, Saidi Mohammed Mtanda said the event aims to create awareness among stakeholders on conserving the Mara ecosystem.

WWF-Tanzania Freshwater Programmes Coordinator Christian Joseph Chonya said that the Mara River remains critical in various aspects including; supporting livelihoods to contributing to the economy of the two countries through tourism.

WWF Kenya’s senior sub-landscape coordinator for Mara Kevin Gichangi said the event helps in boosting collaborations in conserving the 305 kilometres Mara River.