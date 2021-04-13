Women ditch booze for clean business

Reformed brewers: Women who previously brewed and consumed illicit brew in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, celebrate after receiving certificates following a five-day training to rehabilitate them.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
By  Evans Kipkura

What you need to know:

  • A group of 20 women from Chogoo village in Marakwet West, ditched brewing illegal alcohol, came together to form a development group.
  • Kenya Forest Service was impressed by their passion and as a reward and to motivate them, gave them a five-acre piece of land where they started with a hundred cypress seedlings.
  • The group grew from the 100 tree seedlings on a nursery bed tucked at one corner of the five-acre piece of land, to the current 850,000 seedlings annually.

In 2017, Elgeyo Marakwet County government rolled out a brewers’ rehabilitation program after an alarm was raised over high levels of local brew consumption in the county.

