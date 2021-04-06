Why Marsabit women shy away from formal loans

Women selling firewood in Marsabit town. Although more than half of small and medium-sized enterprises are owned by women, the region cannot grow due to lack of financing. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women-led businesses in Marsabit County cannot grow due to lack of financing.
  • There are three chief mechanisms that shape women entrepreneurship in Marsabit; religious barriers, patriarchal culture and illiteracy.

Marsabit County is one of the fastest growing economies in Northern Kenya; driven by small and medium-sized enterprises.

