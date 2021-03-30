Uwezo Fund stops disbursement of loans in Marsabit over high default rate

Marsabit Central Assistant County Commissioner Paul Langat told the nation.africa during an interview that out of the Sh20.6 million disbursed to youths in Saku constituency, only Sh900,000 has been repaid.

Majority of the groups in Marsabit County that received loans from the government's Sh5 billion Uwezo Fund to promote their enterprises have defaulted on payments.

