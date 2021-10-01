Waiguru: Why I am ditching Jubilee

  • Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru says she is considering changing political parties in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.
  • The governor said her move to change political parties is tactical, observing that it would make it easier for her to retain the seat.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru says she is considering changing political parties in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

