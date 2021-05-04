Victim living in fear as rapist roams free

Gender-based violence victim

Gender-based violence victim.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some of her relatives started blaming her for the rape.
  • Nuria now fears for her life, saying her rapist could harm or kill her.

Ms Nuria Abdi (not her real name) was heading home on the night of September 22 last year when she was attacked and raped in a dark alley about 400 metres from her house in Isiolo town.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.