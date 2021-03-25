This is our promise, Juja MP aspirants speak

Ms Susan Njeri Waititu displays her nomination certificate at Jubilee Party headquarters  in Nairobi on March 24, 2021. She will fly the party's ticket in the Juja by-election slated for  May 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Juja by-election slated for May 18, has attracted a number of women angling to represent the constituency in the August House.
  • Leading the pack is Susan Njeri Waititu, the widow to the late MP.  She will fly the Jubilee ticket which she clinched in the party primaries last weekend.
  • Others are Ms Dorcas Wanjiru Chege who is vying on a Kanu ticket and Ms Eunice Wanjiru Wamugo vying on The New Democrats (TND) party ticket.

The Juja by-election slated for May 18, has attracted a number of women angling to represent the constituency in the August House.

